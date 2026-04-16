Sazerac makes $15 billion offer for Brown-Forman as Pernod Ricard says merger talks “ongoing”

US spirits group Sazerac has reportedly offered to purchase Brown-Forman for $15 billion, according to Reuters.

The offer opens a potential bidding war for the Jack Daniel’s owner as negotiations continue with Pernod Ricard over a potentially landmark merger of the two groups.

The offer tabled by Buffalo Trace-owner, Sazerac, has been reported at $32 per share, higher than the $29.57 share valuation that Brown-Forman closed at on Wednesday 15 April.

Speaking to analysts after Pernod published its third-quarter sales figures, chief financial officer Hélène de Tissot confirmed that talks between the two groups remained “ongoing”.

“Before I begin discussion on our Q3 sales results, I thought I would say a word regarding our press release of 27 March in which we confirm discussions are taking place regarding the potential business combination with Brown-Forman,” said de Tissot.

“As stated, we did not intend to communicate further until either an agreement is reached or discussions are terminated. Discussions are ongoing, so at this stage, I have no further comment to make.”

Unlike Sazerac's buyout offer, analysts have said the deal with Pernod would more likely involve a share swap that would allow the Brown family ​to maintain some control over the company.