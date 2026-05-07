Diageo launches mini canned cocktail range

07 May, 2026
By Shay Waterworth

Diageo has launched a new line of 100ml canned RTD cocktails in the US as part of ‘The Cocktail Collection’.

The new line-up consists of five cocktails: Ketel One Vodka Espresso Martini (20.1% ABV); Ketel One Vodka Cosmopolitan (18.3% ABV); Bulleit Old Fashioned (37.5% ABV); Bulleit Whiskey Sour (25% ABV); and Crown Royal Black Cherry Whisky Sour (23% ABV).

“The Cocktail Collection was built on the idea that a bar-quality cocktail should be easy to enjoy anywhere,” said Peter Sundry, brand director of The Cocktail Collection.

The Cocktail Collection Mini Cans come in three formats: single 100ml cans (US$4.99), single-flavour four-packs (US$18.99), and a mixed variety six-pack featuring three flavours (US$25.99).

Earlier this week Diageo announced double-digit declines in tequila sales in the US for Q3.

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