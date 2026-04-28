The bestselling classic cocktails at the world’s best bars 2026

Taken from our 2026 Cocktail Report, this latest edition of our bestselling classics list is the result of a poll of award-nominated or award-winning bars from around the world.

Also featured in this year’s report are recipes for those bestselling classics from those award-winning bars.

The Cocktail Report 2026 can be read in full here.

50. Naked & Famous

Created in 2011 by bartender Joaquín Simó at the renowned Death & Co cocktail bar in New York City, the Naked & Famous is a balanced cocktail of equal-parts sour. It combines mezcal, Aperol, Yellow Chartreuse and lime juice, resulting in a complex, smoky and herbaceous profile.

The drink reflects a growing interest in mezcal during the 21st century, pairing the spirit’s smoky depth with the bright, citrus-forward flavours of the other ingredients. The use of equal parts creates a balanced structure, while the contrasting flavours offer both intrigue and approachability. Today, the Naked & Famous is regarded as a modern classic, often cited as one of the defining cocktails of the craft cocktail movement.

49. Southside

The Southside is a classic cocktail with roots in 19th-century American bars, often associated with the re ned drinking culture of Chicago and New York. Originally created as a gin-based drink, it combines fresh mint, lime juice, simple syrup and gin.

The exact origin of the Southside is somewhat unclear, with theories suggesting it was named after Chicago’s South Side or perhaps the Southside of New York, where it gained early popularity. The earliest recorded recipe, a South Side Fizz, appeared in Hugo Enslinn's 1917 book Recipes for Mixed Drinks.

48. Sidecar

The Sidecar is a classic cocktail from the early 20th century, with several competing stories surrounding its creation. It is commonly attributed to either Harry MacElhone of Harry’s New York Bar in Paris or Pat McGarry at London's Buck Club.

Made with cognac (or brandy), orange liqueur (typically Cointreau) and lemon juice, the Sidecar is a well-balanced sour cocktail known for its crisp, citrus-forward profile. The Sidecar remains one of the most enduring classics, praised for its simplicity and elegance.

47. Bellini

The founder of Harry’s Bar in Venice, Giuseppe Cipriani, invented classic Italian cocktail the Bellini in the 1940s. Made with fresh peach purée and Prosecco, the drink was named after the Venetian painter Giovanni Bellini, known for his use of soft, pastel colours, which inspired the cocktail’s delicate hue.

The Bellini quickly became synonymous with sophisticated, light-hearted drinking and was particularly popular in Venice's vibrant social scene. Cipriani's invention helped elevate Prosecco as a premium sparkling wine, setting the Bellini apart from other sparkling cocktails with its emphasis on fresh, fruity flavours and gentle effervescence.

46. Vieux Carré

The Vieux Carré is a classic New Orleans cocktail created in the 1930s by Walter Bergeron at Hotel Monteleone. Named after the city’s French Quarter, Vieux Carré is a drink that reflects the layered cultural influences of the region.

Built on a split base of rye whiskey and cognac, with sweet vermouth, Bénédictine and bitters, it exemplifies the spirit-forward, aromatic style of pre- and post-Prohibition classics.