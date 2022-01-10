Brands Report 2022: Pisco

Barsol reigns supreme in the pisco category. The Peruvian brand took a whopping 31% of the first-choice votes and 23% of the top-three pours in the World’s Best Bars.

The brand was introduced 20 years ago with the intention of getting pisco into the best bars in the world and therefore its dominance of the Brands Report is evidence of Barsol’s success.

Demonio de Los Andes has made it a 1-2 finish for Peruvian pisco. With 11% of our bars voting it their go-to pisco, Demonio de Los Andes continues to grow among the industry’s top bars and, while simultaneously sitting second in the top trending rank, things are only looking up in the future.



One of the youngest brands in the list is also one of the bestselling. Torres’ El Gobernador only launched in 2017 yet it sits third in our list of most popular piscos in the elite on-trade, with 9% of our polled bars declaring it one of their three bestsellers. El Gobernador is also the most popular Chilean pisco in the list, which is split 60-40 between Peruvian and Chilean brands and evidence of the recent revival of Chilean piscos in the on-trade, which fell behind their Peruvian counterparts a few years back.



The biggest producer in the list by volume is Capel in Chile’s Elqui Valley. The cooperative producer has several products under the Capel name, but its Moai Reservado bottle, shaped like an Easter Island head, is proving popular on back bars around the world, helping the large-scale brand break into the list, having been exiled in 2021.



Paying attention to the top trending list, it looks like Peru is leading the charge going forward. We can certainly expect further success for Barsol in 2023 with Demonio de Los Andes piling on the pressure, followed by Pisco Portón, making it an all-Peruvian top three.

Methodology

The results of this report are the culmination of a questionnaire of 106 bars around the world, each cherry-picked to take part based on their performance in global bar awards. We aim to find out not only which brands sell best but also what’s trending. These two data sets give us an insight into the brands that are doing the most volume and the brands that are hot right now.