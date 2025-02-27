Familia Torres makes advance in CO2 capture technology

Familia Torres has piloted a successful test conducted at its Pacs del Penedès winery to concentrate carbon dioxide from wine fermentation.

Its implementation would allow the winery to become self-sufficient in producing the carbon dioxide it requires to inert wine tanks, preventing oxidation.

The Spanish wine brand has used technology developed by Orchestra Scientific and should it be upscaled, could mark a significant step towards the company’s goal of net zero emissions.

"Achieving this level of purity in captured carbon disoxide unlocks a wide range of reuse opportunities, from applications within the winery itself to commercialisation in other sectors. This progress underscores our commitment to driving sustainable change through innovative solutions in the wine industry,” said Miguel A. Torres, president of Familia Torres.