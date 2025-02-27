Familia Torres makes advance in CO2 capture technology

27 February, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

Familia Torres has piloted a successful test conducted at its Pacs del Penedès winery to concentrate carbon dioxide from wine fermentation.

Its implementation would allow the winery to become self-sufficient in producing the carbon dioxide it requires to inert wine tanks, preventing oxidation.

The Spanish wine brand has used technology developed by Orchestra Scientific and should it be upscaled, could mark a significant step towards the company’s goal of net zero emissions.

"Achieving this level of purity in captured carbon disoxide unlocks a wide range of reuse opportunities, from applications within the winery itself to commercialisation in other sectors. This progress underscores our commitment to driving sustainable change through innovative solutions in the wine industry,” said Miguel A. Torres, president of Familia Torres.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: wine, range, winery, torres, dioxide, carbon dioxide, familia, carbon, Familia Torres, technology, disoxide, reuse, emissions achieving, captured carbon, carbon disoxide, zero emissions achieving, net zero emissions, tanks preventing oxidation, spanish wine brand, used technology developed




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson: Why non-alcoholic pricing is right

The pricing structure of non-alcoholic spirits has a high level of elasticity - there’s already a broad spectrum of price points which consumers are trying to navigate.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter