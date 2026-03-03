Henkell Freixenet assumes full ownership of Freixenet

Henkell Freixenet has become the sole shareholder of Freixenet SA, as the Ferrer Family and José Luis Bonet have sold their remaining shares in Freixenet for an undisclosed sum.

In 2018, Henkell & Co Group and Freixenet joined forces with a 50/50 split of Freixenet shares, entering a partnership with the Ferrer and Bonet families as remaining shareholders.

With the completion of the transaction, Henkell Freixenet assumes full ownership of the Spanish cava house.

Ferrer will remain closely connected to the business, taking on the role of honorary president of Freixenet SA alongside Bonet.

“We both shared a deep understanding of tradition, quality and continuity. Over the past eight years, a relationship founded on trust and collaboration has evolved into a unified team with a shared vision – committed to develop the brand Freixenet and the company towards a sustainable future,” said Dr. Andreas Brokemper, chief executive of Henkell Freixenet.

“Together, we have strengthened our international market position in the global sparkling wine segment and opened new opportunities for Freixenet. We greatly value the trust the Ferrer and Bonet family has placed in us. It is an honour to take on Freixenet and assume the responsibility of successfully developing the company into the future,” Brokemper adds.

The Ferrer Family and Bonet will reinvest in Ferrer Wines, a winery owned and managed by Pedro Ferrer.