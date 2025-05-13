Korbel Champagne Cellars appoints Henkell Freixenet as new global partner

13 May, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

California Champagne producer Korbel has announced a partnership with Henkell Freixenet to oversee global sales, marketing and distribution as of 1 July 2025.

Gary B. Heck, president and owner of Korbel Champagne Cellars, said: “Positioning for future growth, Korbel is pleased to entrust its legacy of over 140 years to Henkell Freixenet - global leaders in the sparkling wine segment - with the strategic objective of expanding our brand presence and elevating the celebration of everyday moments.” 

Freixenet Mionetto USA, a subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet, will be responsible for North America, Korbel’s largest market. 

Enore Ceola, president of North America and Mexico and chief executive officer, Freixenet Mionetto USA, said: “Together, we will take this brand to new heights and are humbled by this opportunity.”

