World Hanky Panky Day launches

This March, coinciding with Women’s History Month, global drinks industry community Celebrate Her has teamed up with Asterley Bros English Vermouth and Cygnet Gin to introduce World Hanky Panky Day.

Collaborating with bartending teams, including notable and emerging female bartenders, the new national day will see Hanky Panky serves showcased at some of the UK's most respected bars, including The Savoy’s American Bar and Raffles Spy Bar.

Anna Sebastian, founder of Celebrate Her, said: “It is such a full circle moment to be able to be part of World Hanky Panky Day. Having started my career at the American Bar, Ada Coleman truly led and paved the way for me and many women in the drinks industry. So while this is a nod to the past, it really is a look towards the future of women in the drinks industry. World Hanky Panky Day is the perfect way to celebrate and raise a toast.”

Created in the 1900s by Ada Coleman, head bartender at The American Bar and one of the first female bartenders in London, The Hanky Panky is a mix of equal parts gin and sweet vermouth, with a small amount of Fernet-Branca and garnished with an orange twist.

Robert and Jim Berry of Asterley Bros, notes: “This iconic cocktail, born and raised in the capital much like Asterley Bros, is a symbol of inclusion and diversity in the global bar scene, and one that underlines the huge contribution made by female bartenders. We love the layers of complexity and symbolism in the Hanky Panky and with Asterley Bros' Britannica Fernet it's finally possible to serve up a 100% British expression.”

Cygnet Gin founder, Katherine Jenkins, added: "As a female founder in spirits, I know how important it is to honour the women who paved the way and those leading the industry today. Creating Cygnet was about demanding better - uncompromising standards in every bottle. Let's raise a glass to craft, legacy, and the women who continue to push boundaries.”