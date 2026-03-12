CleanCo partners with Cask Liquid Marketing

12 March, 2026
By Eleanor Yates

Independent alcohol-free spirits brand CleanCo has appointed Cask Liquid Marketing as its exclusive UK on-trade partner.

The partnership comes as part of CleanCo’s UK expansion, with Cask leading on-trade sales and brand activation nationwide. 

The focus will be on increasing CleanCo’s presence behind the bar in hospitality groups, cocktail bars, hotels, members’ clubs and pub operators.

Working with bartenders and operators, the partnership will prioritise cocktail menu placements, bartender engagement and stronger back-bar visibility.

“Moderation is reshaping drinking culture, and the on-trade is where the alcohol-free category truly comes to life. Bartenders play a critical role in shaping how consumers discover and experience new drinks. Partnering with Cask gives us the relationships and expertise to expand CleanCo’s presence behind the bar and bring premium alcohol-free cocktails to more venues across the UK,” said Billy Paretti, chief executive of CleanCo.

