Brand Ambassador Academy launches

The Brand Ambassador Academy (BAA) has launched in the UK with a professional development programme series designed to create the next generation of commercially trained drinks industry leaders.

Built for bartenders, brand ambassadors, sales teams, trade marketers and future brand directors, the BAA delivers a structured pathway created to remove the barriers between hospitality and corporate drinks careers.

The BAA is delivered online via a learning management system developed in partnership with Expert LMS, combining self-paced learning with tutor-led sessions, interactive modules, and structured assessment.

BAA’s initial development programme series includes:

BAA Level 1: Foundations of the Drinks Industry & Professional Engagement (entry level)

BAA Level 2: Advanced Brand Advocacy & Commercial Strategy (advanced)

BAA Level 3: Strategic Brand Leadership & Global Market Development (expert)

Assessment is embedded throughout the programme, including multiple choice exams across all levels, with levels 2 and 3 incorporating practical assessments based on real industry briefs.

Students who complete level 3 will receive a BAA diploma and a BAA letterman jacket.

Nate Sorby, founder and head of education at the BAA, said: “The drinks industry is a vibrant ecosystem, demanding a unique blend of product knowledge, commercial acumen, and strategic insight. Whether you aspire to be a frontline storyteller as a brand ambassador, a strategic architect in brand marketing, a crucial link in trade marketing, or a driving force in sales, this development programme series offers a clear pathway for growth.

“We aim to equip you with both theoretical understanding and practical application, fostering a new generation of highly skilled and commercially savvy professionals. From foundational product understanding and advocacy skills to advanced sales strategies, brand leadership, and global market expansion, each level of The BAA is meticulously crafted.”