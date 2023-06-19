Outcast Brands joins forces with bbb drinks for UK Distribution Partnership

Outcast Brands, the company behind Blood Monkey Gin and Two Shores Rum, has announced their partnership with bbb drinks for the distribution and brand activation of their premium spirits in the UK market.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Outcast Brands as they continue to deliver spirits to a wider audience across the UK.

Phil Harding, founder of bbb drinks, said: “This partnership has been in the pipeline for a while, so I'm very happy that we have managed to align ourselves and come to a long-term agreement. Blood Monkey and Two Shores are both high quality, innovative brands, just the kind of drinks that we love to see in our portfolio. We're looking forward to introducing these to our customers across the whole of mainland UK over the coming months."

Outcast Brands, founded by Irish entrepreneur Jason Kidd, has gained recognition for its commitment to championing contemporary Irish spirits.

bbb drinks is a known player in the spirits import and distribution industry, with a history of growing spirits brands and providing brand activation services.