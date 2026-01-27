Starward founder fully acquires Australian whisky business

Starward Whisky has announced that founder David Vitale has fully acquired the business, concluding Diageo and other shareholder involvement in the business.

Founded in 2007, the brand had been supported since 2015 by Diageo’s Distill Ventures accelerator program.

“It’s been more than ten years since I last led Starward,” said Vitale.

“With the considerable volume of work done in that time by a deeply dedicated team, this feels like a rare opportunity to scale what we know works, in a category that’s only just getting started. I feel incredibly lucky to be doing that with the best brand, the best people, and the best years still ahead of us.”

Under the guidance of Diageo and Distill Ventures, Starward has built a presence in both domestic and export markets.