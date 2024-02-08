Schweppes advocacy programme

Industry names to lead Schweppes brand ambassador programme

08 February, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Schweppes has announced the launch of its European-wide brand ambassador programme.

To launch the advocacy programme, Schweppes is collaborating with a line-up of industry names including Iain McPherson, founder of Panda and Sons as Schweppes lead education strategist, Max Venning, Three Sheets and Little Mercies as lead education strategist UK, Chelsie Bailey, ex-American Bar and Happiness Forgets and Vasilis Kyritsis, The Clumsies and Line, as lead activation strategists for mainland Europe.

Venning said: “Schweppes is a great product to work with. It's robust yet balanced, and therefore creates a brilliant canvas on which to get creative. The drinks we’ve created have been designed to engage bartenders across every level of bar and take inspiration from Schweppes’ deep history within the mixer space.”

The group will work together to lead and strengthen Schweppes’ wider pool of brand ambassadors via a year-long education programme, mentorship, a series of guest shifts and the development of new drinks.

