Mojito’s muddled future

Bartenders who lived through the muddling and mint-slapping of the mid-2000s may not want to hear this, but the Mojito is rumoured to be on the verge of a comeback. That said, depending on where you are, it might not have gone anywhere.

Either way, there’s little doubt that the fortunes of unaged, light and white rum are inextricably linked with that of cocktails, as a style that’s invariably served mixed. “Cocktails are important for the promotion of unaged rum, and a great vehicle for the category,” says Dawn Davies MW, buying director for Speciality Drinks, adding that this is evident at the Speciality Drinks Rum Show cocktail bar. “For those experiencing the category for the first time, it helps to warm up their palates, while for seasoned rum drinkers it provides inspiration for new serves at home.”

“Cocktails are incredibly important to us,” says Schemel Patrick, brand communications manager for Demerara Distillers in Guyana, adding that the company’s three-year-old El Dorado, as a white rum with some age, was specifically created as a base for cocktails.

“The Mojito is a well-known classic, simple and refreshing, and has remained a staple in consumers’ cocktail repertoires over the years,” adds Patrick. “There is a definite gap between consumer interest and trade presence, driven by the fact that it’s time-consuming to make, so it’s rarely seen on cocktail menus today, limited to tropical-themed venues or warmer regions such as the Caribbean.”

Some of the major players in rum – and smaller brands too – are betting on that changing though. Bacardi’s 2025 Cocktail Trends Report predicted that the Mojito would be the number one bar call this year, ahead of the Margarita, Spritz and Piña Colada. The report, created in association with The Future Laboratory, draws on consumer and brand ambassador surveys, as well as interviews with the bar and restaurant trade.

Meanwhile, Havana Club recently brought a 20-tonne lime-shaped installation to London’s Shoreditch in celebration of the Mojito, which it’s calling “the drink of the summer”. The pop-up offered DJ sets, Cubanthemed experiences, and variations on the cocktail alongside classic Havana Club Mojitos.

Also in the UK, Caribbean rum brand Duppy Share included Duppy White Mojitos in its offering across 20 festivals and events this year. “The Mojito remains relevant – a classic, accessible cocktail that continues to perform well for us, particularly in summer,” says the brand’s marketing manager, Olivia Copp. “Its freshness and lower-sugar perception also align with current consumer trends towards lighter, citrus-led serves.”

In the on-trade, Copp is seeing a rise in fruit-led twists on the classic too, such as mango and passion fruit. “This not only makes them more visually appealing, but also taps into that ever important ‘Insta factor’.”

Also noting its visual appeal, Adrian Lugg, head of marketing at Master of Malt, says: “As more Gen Z consumers enter the category, there’s growing demand for fun, visually appealing drinks and the Mojito’s flavour profile and accessibility is a great way to discover cocktails.”