Celebrate Her to 'raise glasses' for International Women's Day celebrations

Celebrate Her, an initiative to support gender parity, diversity and inclusion in the UK hospitality industry, will virtually champion the #ChoosetoChallenge campaign for International Women’s Day.

The campaign will invite the industry to ‘raise a glass’ in solidarity and ‘Choose To Challenge’ at 5pm on 8 March through its social media channels @Celebrate_her.

International Women’s Day is leading this year’s campaign with #ChoosetoChallenge; calling people to collectively choose to call out gender bias and inequality in their daily lives.

Celebrate Her was launched in November 2019 by Anna Sebastian (bar manager of the Artesian bar, Langham London) with a small-scale series of curated events to introduce industry women to each other and showcase the finest female bartenders.

The campaign is relaunching this summer as a non-profit organisation to provide financial support to go towards educational causes for women in the hospitality industry with the aim to elevate and progress their careers.



Celebrate Her will be partnering with a series of brands, media and the on-trade to bring this to life and create a community. Bartenders will be able to apply for the programme in June 2021, with more details revealed on the Celebrate Her website.