Henkell Freixenet FY24 growth driven by Prosecco

Henkell Freixenet has closed the fiscal year with 1.5% growth in net revenue, primarily driven by Prosecco.

It's Mionetto brand saw 15.7% growth, while Henkell saw 8.3% growth due to a successful brand relaunch. Collectively, Mionetto, Freixenet and Henkell recorded growth of 6%.

Dr Andreas Brokemper, chief executive of Henkell Freixenet, said: “The year 2024 was characterised by tense market conditions for the global sparkling wine, wine and spirits industry. Despite the declining markets, Henkell Freixenet was able to maintain its position by focussing on consumer needs and consistently pursuing strong trends in the sparkling wine segment. This resulted in dynamic growth in sub-categories such as Prosecco, alcohol free sparkling wines and aperitifs.”

The company’s non-alcoholic portfolio was another growth driver, with products such as Mionetto 0.0%, Freixenet 0.0%, and Mionetto Aperitivo non-alcoholic recording an increase of 23.6%.

Henkell Freixenet has also noticed a consumer shift towards Aperitivo, with additional growth opportunities associated with Mionetto Aperitivo and Mionetto Aperitivo Non-Alcoholic.

Cava faced challenges, such as negative effects from the drought in the Penedes region in recent years, which is having a significant impact on business development.

Brokemper added: “We expect a challenging market framework in 2025. Geopolitical tensions and the ensuing economic impacts, uncertainties and knock-on effects still overshadow the consumer climate. The main challenges are the high volatility of grape harvests and, in particular, the scarcity of Cava grapes, which is putting an entire wine-growing region under significant pressure.”

In terms of markets, the Americas and Eastern Europe were strong growth drivers in 2024.

The Polish market continued to expand by 15%, while Australia saw a slight decline of 1.8%, however the market achieved double-digit growth in revenue and sales due to the development of the Henkell brand and the growth of Mionetto.