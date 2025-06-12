Credit: Thomas Schaefer via Unsplash

Loire wines experience record volume and value growth in 2024

12 June, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

Interloire has declared a growth in Loire wine exports for 2024 in both value and volume to reach record levels in the 21st century.

In volume, Loire exports surpassed 400,000 hectolitres representing a 5% growth on the previous year while value was up 5.9%.

“Exports are a true growth driver for our sector. We are proud of the strong results achieved in 2024, which have allowed us to be among the most dynamic French wine regions abroad,” said Camille Masson, president of Interloire.

“This trend, which is the result of our collective efforts to promote the quality of our wines internationally, is one of the main objectives of our sector plan. With 22% of our sales made internationally, we are taking another step towards the ambition set out in our Loire 2030 plan, which is to reach 30% of volumes exported by 2030.”

Among the 160 export markets for Loire wines, Germany (22%), the US (16%) and Belgium (14%) accounted for more than half of the exported volumes, followed by the UK (13%) and Canada (7%).

Overall Loire wines increased market share in volume within French wines to reach 4.5%. In terms of style, Loire sparkling wines recorded the strongest growth (12%), representing 35% of the exported volumes, followed by white wines, which also increased 4% and accounted for 43% of exports. However, the volumes of red and dry rosé wines (-5%) and off-dry rosé (-2%) experienced a decline.

Last year Drinks Internaitonal visited the region to explore the rise of its single varieties.

