Vinarchy appoints global chief executive

15 May, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

The board of global wine business Vinarchy has appointed Danny Celoni as its chief executive officer.

Vinarchy was created in 2025 following the merger of Accolade Wines and Pernod Ricard Winemakers.

Celoni said: "I believe Vinarchy is well positioned to play a leading role in the future growth and expansion of the wine category. Our heritage, combined with our established brands, capabilities, and commitment to customer and consumer centricity provides an exceptional platform for driving core category growth, differentiated innovation and value creation.“

Current executive chairman Ben Clarke will become non-executive chairman concurrent with Celoni commencing as chief executive in August 2025.

Celoni brings more than 25 years of FMCG and global branded beverage experience, having spent 18 years at Diageo across various executive roles throughout Asia Pacific, and previously serving as chief executive of PepsiCo Australia and New Zealand. 

Celoni was most recently chief executive of Carlton and United Breweries (CUB), part of the Asahi Group.

