Ex-Campari chief executive joins Cygnet Gin as chairman

09 December, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Ex-Campari global chief executive Matteo Fantacchiotti has been appointed as partner and chairman of Welsh gin brand Cygnet.

Fantacchiotti brings over 25 years of experience in consumer goods to the role, having worked with brands at Diageo, Carlsberg Group and Campari across global markets. 

Fantacchiotti said: “After decades in the luxury spirits sector and as a devoted gin adorer, it was exhilarating to connect with the founders of Cygnet. Katherine, Andrew and I share a common vision to pioneer the luxury gin category. 

“The recent gin trend, and subsequent diversification of the category that saw a broad array of colour and flavour innovation, hasn’t always stayed true to the category or enhanced the consumer experience. With this brand it’s time to shift the paradigm and offer consumers the quality and experiences they truly deserve through elevating the category with luxury gin,” Fantacchiotti added.

Cygnet was co-founded by classical singer Katherine Jenkins OBE and artist and filmmaker Andrew Levitas in 2023.

