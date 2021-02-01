Tito's appoints new distributors in Cyprus and Switzerland

Tito’s Handmade Vodka has appointed new distributors for two of its European markets in Switzerland and Cyprus.

Zurich-based Silverbogen will now distribute and represent the brand in Switzerland and already works with premium brands including Aviation Gin, Michters Bourbon, Compass Box Scotch and Goslings Rum.

Meanwhile ACM Christofides will now look after the distribution in Cyprus and the company is the oldest distributor of The Famous Grouse outside the UK, while also representing The Macallan, Giffard and Bulldog Gin among others.

“Silverbogen’s and ACM Christofides’ deep relationships with wholesalers, retailers, restaurants, and bartenders make them two of the most respected and trusted distribution companies in their markets, highly dedicated to building brands,” said John McDonnell, international managing director at Tito’s Handmade Vodka.