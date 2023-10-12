Speciality Brands to exclusively distribute Chopin Vodka

Drinks distributor Speciality Brands has signed an agreement with Chopin Vodka, to exclusively distribute the Polish brand in the UK from this October.

Speciality Brands will look at expanding Chopin Vodka’s presence in both on and off-trade channels, bringing the three single ingredient vodkas to the UK market, including its flagship Potato vodka, limited-edition Vera Wang bottle, blended editions and Family Reserve.

Chris Seale, managing director, Speciality Brands, said: “As a family-owned business focused on producing high quality spirits, [Chopin] shares many of our values and fits really well within our portfolio of premium drinks.

“We’ve got great plans for the brand, which include taking full advantage of the growing popularity of the martini in the UK,” Seale added.