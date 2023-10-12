Chopin vodka

Speciality Brands to exclusively distribute Chopin Vodka

12 October, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Drinks distributor Speciality Brands has signed an agreement with Chopin Vodka, to exclusively distribute the Polish brand in the UK from this October.

Speciality Brands will look at expanding Chopin Vodka’s presence in both on and off-trade channels, bringing the three single ingredient vodkas to the UK market, including its flagship Potato vodka, limited-edition Vera Wang bottle, blended editions and Family Reserve.

Chris Seale, managing director, Speciality Brands, said: “As a family-owned business focused on producing high quality spirits, [Chopin] shares many of our values and fits really well within our portfolio of premium drinks.

“We’ve got great plans for the brand, which include taking full advantage of the growing popularity of the martini in the UK,” Seale added. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: vodka, UK, brand, brands, family, managing director, distribute, speciality brands, speciality, seale, chopin, exclusively, exclusively distribute, chopin vodka, director speciality, bottle blended editions, family reserve chris, seale managing director, chris seale managing, reserve chris seale




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter