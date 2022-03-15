Kenya’s Procera Gin announces partnership with Axiom Brands

15 March, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Kenyan ultra-premium spirits producer, Procera Gin has announced a partnership with Axiom Brands to accelerate growth in the UK on- and off-trade.

The partnership will see Axiom take on responsibility for Procera Gin’s import and UK sales with immediate effect and will also provide brand building and strategic support.

“We are delighted to partner with Axiom Brands, an independent, family-owned company which shares our values and is deeply immersed in UK drinks culture,” said Guy Brennan, Procera Gin brand co-founder.

“We’ve already found that the story behind Procera has resonated strongly with gin lovers in the UK, and we’re delighted to see where working with the team at Axiom can take us next.”

Founded in 2018, Procera Gin is the only gin brand to use African Juniperus Procera, a varietal only found in the Southern Hemisphere at high altitudes.

The brand joins Axiom’s growing portfolio, which also includes Mezcal Amores, Casa Dragones Tequila, Ron Abuelo Rum and Irish whiskey brand J.J. Corry.

“We’re always looking to work with founder-led luxury brands with strong values and incredible provenance, and we’re delighted to partner with Procera as the team looks to its next stage of growth,” said Ian Bayliss owner of Axiom Brands owner.

The hand-blown individually numbered Procera Gin Blue Dot 2021 is available now from Master of Malt, Hedonism, Selfridges and Harvey Nichols for rrp £78.

