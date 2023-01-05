Tito’s Handmade Vodka expands global presence with new distributors

Tito’s Handmade Vodka has strengthened its presence in Eastern Europe and Central Asia with the appointment of new distributors in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Kyrgyzstan.

In Georgia, the vodka brand will now be represented by Tbilisi-based distributor GD Alco, a division of GD Holding, which also manages brands such as Jameson, Chivas Regal, Jack Daniel’s, and Jägermeister.

Irakli Dolidze, business development manager at GD Alco, said: “This high quality vodka is sure to be a hit with our customers, and we are confident it will be a valuable addition to our product lineup.”

Also in Eastern Europe, Tito’s has appointed Avrora Group in Azerbaijan, which is responsible for brands from portfolios including Diageo, Pernod-Ricard and Brown-Forman.

Vodka drinkers in Kyrgyzstan will now be able to find Tito’s at bars, restaurants, and retailers via Bishkek-based Siberia Trade, which serves brands from Molson Coors, Brown-Forman, Bacardi, William Grant & Sons, and Carlsberg.

John McDonnell, managing director, international, at Tito’s Handmade Vodka, said: “It’s a testament to the growing international consumer appeal of this brand that top distributors and wholesalers across the globe are eager and excited to represent Tito’s Handmade Vodka in their respective markets.”