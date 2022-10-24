Brewdog Distilling Co launches vodka made from waste beer

24 October, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Brewdog Distilling Co has announced the launch of a new portfolio of vodkas produced using beer that doesn’t meet the brewery’s standards for release.

Bad Beer Vodka uses any beer, from IPA to Stout, run through Europe’s largest column still in the brand’s new distillery situated across the road from Brewdog’s Aberdeenshire brewery.  

“This is a hugely exciting launch for Brewdog and Brewdog Distilling Co, highlighting both businesses’ commitment to the environment,” says James Watt, chief executive of Brewdog.

“We are looking forward to continuing our research into new ways to prevent wastage in our industry.”

Brewdog became the world’s first carbon negative in 2020 and has also outlined plans for the brewery to become zero waste.

BrewDog Distilling Co’s Bad Beer Vodka is available in three flavours: Original, Vanilla and Toasted Marshmallow, and Tropical Guava.

The range is available in the UK at rrp £20 for 70cl from brewdog.com and Tesco.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, vodka, beer, co, brewdog, IPA, distilling, largest, stout, brewdog distilling, column, distilling co, vodka uses, largest column, europe’s largest, brewdog’s aberdeenshire brewery, distillery situated across, new distillery situated, europe’s largest column, brand’s new distillery




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Tales shows it's shifting focus

Tess Posthumus reports from the recent tales of the cocktail – and finds it’s becoming so much more than just a cocktail festival.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter