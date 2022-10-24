Brewdog Distilling Co launches vodka made from waste beer

Brewdog Distilling Co has announced the launch of a new portfolio of vodkas produced using beer that doesn’t meet the brewery’s standards for release.

Bad Beer Vodka uses any beer, from IPA to Stout, run through Europe’s largest column still in the brand’s new distillery situated across the road from Brewdog’s Aberdeenshire brewery.

“This is a hugely exciting launch for Brewdog and Brewdog Distilling Co, highlighting both businesses’ commitment to the environment,” says James Watt, chief executive of Brewdog.

“We are looking forward to continuing our research into new ways to prevent wastage in our industry.”

Brewdog became the world’s first carbon negative in 2020 and has also outlined plans for the brewery to become zero waste.

BrewDog Distilling Co’s Bad Beer Vodka is available in three flavours: Original, Vanilla and Toasted Marshmallow, and Tropical Guava.

The range is available in the UK at rrp £20 for 70cl from brewdog.com and Tesco.