Vocation Brewery unveils major redesign

The new designs aim to bring more personality to the packaging and better reflect the distinct character of each beer.

The brand name also features more prominently in a bid to help consumers identify it more clearly when browsing shelves or visiting bars.

The new range is available in most UK retailers in 33cl and 44cl cans, and across the on-trade on draught and in cans

John Hickling, founder and chief executive of Vocation Brewery, says: “As a brewery we have quietly gone about our business since 2015 in a beer-focused way, not making big noise or banging the drum. What started out as my vocation soon evolved to be the vocation of our small but dedicated team who all have a real pride in the beers that we produce.

“We’re now growing at 65% year-on-year, and have a wide and varied core range as well as producing specials and seasonals.

“Our flagship Life & Death beer is now one of the best-selling beers in the craft aisle, representing around 30% of our production, yet people don’t know about us. The rebrand is about the maturity and growing confidence of the brand, to shout a little louder and make sure everyone knows about Vocation. It’s simply about wanting to get better beer to more people.”

Vocation is an independent craft brewery based in Hebden Bridge, Yorkshire, founded in 2015 by Hickling. Today it has 60 staff and sells the equivalent of 10 millions cans per year.