Slingsby releases new RTD vodka can

Joining the Slingsby Solo range, which consists of six signature gin and mixer combinations, the combination of vodka with lime and soda is a first for the brand.

Slingsby co-founder Marcus Black said: “It’s an exciting time for Slingsby to be launching our new vodka cans, both as we see the demand for British vodka rising and as we come into summer when people are looking for refreshing ready-to-drink options.

“The premium ingredients in our vodka, combined with our Yorkshire heritage produce a drink we are extremely proud of, and one we think will be a hit this summer,” Black added.

Slingsby’s vodka, lime & soda cans are available to purchase in a trio pack for £7.50 or in a 12 pack for £30 from The Spirit of Harrogate Store and the Slingsby website.