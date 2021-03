Tito’s Handmade Vodka has entered a new distribution agreement with Genova-based Velier S.p.A for the Italian market.

Velier will now represent the brand in Italy from March 29 onwards and for more than 60 years the company has been trading spirits with a premium portfolio including Brugal, Hendrick’s, The Macallan and Glenfiddich.

“Italy is an important market for us and we’re very excited to sign with Velier, an experienced distributor that will professionally represent and help build our brand,” said John McDonnell, managing director, international, at Tito’s Handmade Vodka.