Ben Branson on the future of non-alc spirits

In his inaugural column for Drinks International, Branson takes a wider look at the overall non-alcoholic spirits sector to identify which brands will thrive and which won’t survive.

My stance is really simple, let the established guys do what they’ve been doing for generations on a much bigger scale with much more money and expertise. If you are a new brand doing non-alcoholic gin or non-alcoholic rum, be warned. I do not see a purposeful role for new brands mimicking what other established spirits are already doing.

I think it’s confusing to the end consumer because brands have tried to strike a balance between familiarity and the freedom to celebrate the lack of regulations within the category. For example, a non-alcoholic gin brand doesn’t have to use juniper, yet they still call it non-alcoholic gin to give consumers an understanding of what it is, which confuses them.

If people really want a non-alcoholic gin, the easiest place to find that is an existing gin brand with an alcohol-free option. I think imitation is for alcohol brands to worry about, because they have the trademark and something to aim at. If you order Guinness 0.0 for example, you better believe it's going to taste like Guinness.

I don't see the fun or the excitement or the interest in trying to imitate an existing spirit category when there’s so many incredible plants and natural ingredients to work with. What I've see over the past eight years is that the brands which continue to do well have individuality, they aren't imitating something else.

Ultimately there’s space for those individual brands and then the non-alcoholic version of established alcoholic spirits. But the non-alcoholic ‘gin’ or ‘vodka’ brands will get squeezed out of the market.

Branson founded the world’s first non-alcoholic spirit brand Seedlip in 2014 and five years later it was purchased by Diageo. Since then, he has launched non-alcoholic seasn cocktail bitters and runs a successful podcast on autism called The Hidden 20%. His most recent project, Sylva Labs, uses advanced technology to create the effects of wood ageing on non-alcoholic spirits.