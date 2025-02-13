Ben Branson: Why non-alcoholic pricing is right

There are many different elements to consider when launching a non-alcoholic spirits brand. Aside from creating the liquid, the bottle design and communication are also crucial touchpoints.

The pricing structure of non-alcoholic spirits has a high level of elasticity - there’s already a broad spectrum of price points which consumers are trying to navigate. Because the category is still so young, with around 98% of non-alcoholic brands under five years old, there hasn’t been enough time for basic price brackets to form which consumers can understand. It’s therefore easy for some producers to create a super-cheap liquid and sell for a high margin, but if the quality isn’t there then people may feel cheated and be put off the category altogether.

When we first launched Seedlip in the same price bracket as most premium gin brands there was some backlash. There’s always been an assumption that non-alcoholic spirits should be much cheaper because of the lack of duty tax. What isn’t considered is the amount of work that goes into creating quality spirits alternatives and the cost of the raw materials. But most consumers don’t want to hear it.

I’m not saying that non-alcoholic spirits should be priced the same as alcoholic ones, but they certainly shouldn’t be down at the level of soft drinks. If you look at the non-alcoholic alternatives of established brands, they’re cheaper than the alcoholic version, but not much. And I think that’s the important point.

I also think there’s a premium attached to smaller categories such as non-alcoholic spirits because they don’t have the same economies of scale that major producers have.

If you take electric cars as an example, they’ve held a premium over regular combustion engines because of a similar issue with economies of scale, but this is starting to change as the technology and supply chains become more accessible.

I think there will be a tipping point as more premium quality brands hit the market, where widespread trust in non-alcoholic products takes over and the higher price points are accepted. That’s why the on-trade is so important to the non-alcoholic sector, because it gives consumers a much better first impression of the liquid and puts it in the same premium space as other established spirits.

Ben Branson founded the world’s first non-alcoholic spirit brand, Seedlip, in 2015 and three years later Diageo bought the majority share. Since then, Branson has launched Seasn cocktail bitters and runs a successful charity podcast about neurodivergence called The Hidden 20%. His most recent project, Sylva, uses advanced technology to create the effects of wood ageing on non-alcoholic spirits.