Quintessential Brands launches festive marketing drive

Quintessential Brands is launching a marketing push across its leading gin brands in the run-up to the festive trading period.

The spirits group aims to promote brand visibility of Greenall’s, Bloom and Opihr in the off-trade as the UK heads into a second national lockdown.

“As winter and the latest national lockdown begins, we believe gin will be in high demand and through our consumer and customer marketing efforts,” said Rob Curteis, group marketing director for Quintessential Brands. “We’re confident that Bloom, Greenall’s and Opihr will be at the forefront of the category’s continued success.”

The marketing push will involve merchandising and seasonal promotions with Greenall’s launching a campaign that invites consumers to nominate their neighbourhood as the most deserving of a celebratory street party featuring a cocktail bar and live entertainment to be hosted by Greenall’s once the pandemic is over.

Greenall’s and Bloom performed well in the spring and summer, enjoying off-trade volume growth of 26% and 27% respectively in the 12 weeks to July 31, according to IRI. The Opihr RTD range also outperformed its category, seeing growth of 146% over the last year, according to IRI figures for the 12 months to August 31.

Curties added: “The enduring popularity of gin amongst consumers in the UK has remained constant throughout the pandemic, resulting in booming gin sales throughout the summer, which has been great news for retailers.

“The level of shoppers’ trust in the gin category is evident from the increase in sales of classic London Dry Gins, such as Greenall’s, as well from the growth of flavoured gins with new flavours – such as Bloom Passionfruit & Vanilla Blossom performing incredibly strongly.”

Quintessential Brands recently won the Gin Producer of the Year award at the International Spirits Challenge, seeing the company become the first to win the trophy five times, having previously won in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.