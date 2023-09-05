Stock Spirits acquires Clan Campbell and the Dugas Group

Stock Spirits Group has announced the finalisation of two acquisitions including Clan Campbell from Pernod Ricard and the purchase of the Société Dugas.

Clan Campbell is a leading brand in the 12-year-old-Scotch-blended-whisky segment in France and is also present in other European markets such as Spain, Luxembourg and Italy. Société Dugas is a brand builder and distribution partner for premium and super-premium spirits in France.

Stock Spirits CEO, Jean-Christophe Coutures, said: “We are delighted to have finalised these two major transactions, with the Dugas Group and Clan Campbell. They will be strong drivers for our expansion in Western Europe. Stock Spirits will use the Dugas distribution network for selected brands from its own portfolio.”

With a growth strategy in place for Europe, the acquisitions enable entry into new markets in Western Europe, as well as in the whisky category.

Stock Spirits will further develop the Dugas portfolio with Clan Campbell whisky and selected Stock brands with the intention of strengthening Dugas' position and reach in the retail and modern trade segment in France.

“Over the past months, Stock Spirits has made four strategic acquisitions expanding its geographic footprint and strengthening its portfolio. The purchase of Dugas and Clan Campbell will give Stock the space to grow in a further attractive market in France, with a portfolio complemented by international brands with strong potential in the whisky segments," said Krzysztof Krawczyk, partner in CVC Capital Partners.

In addition, Stock Spirits recently completed the purchase of Polish spirits producer Polmos Bielsko-Biała, and is also in the process of finalising the purchase of Hamburg-based Borco-Marken-Import Matthiesen, a producer, marketer and distributor of international spirits brands in Germany. The transaction is still subject to the completion of regulatory procedures in Germany and Austria.