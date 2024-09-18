Campari chief executive resigns after five months

Campari Group chief executive, Matteo Fantacchiotti, has announced his resignation after only five months in the role.

Fantacchiotti became chief executive of the Italian drinks group in April this year, and has resigned as of today (18 September), from the role and as board member due to personal reasons.

Fantacchiotti succeeded Bob Kunze-Concewitz who had been chief executive since 2007. Kunze-Concewitz will now chair a leadership transition committee which includes chief financial and operating officer Paolo Marchesini and general counsel and business development officer Fabio Di Fede, who are interim co-chief executives.

The search for a new chief executive with be both internal and external.

"It has been a privilege for me to be part of Campari Group for almost five years and to lead this organisation since April 2024," Fantacchiotti said in a statement.