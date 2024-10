Nordic wine and spirits brand house, Anora Group, has announced the retirement of chief executive Jacek Pastuszka.

Pastuszka informed the board of directors of Anora of his desire to retire and resign from the position of chief executive of the company, once the board appointed has a new chief executive.

Pastuszka took up the role in October 2023, replacing Pekka Tennilä.

The Board of Directors will initiate a recruitment process to appoint the role.