Harrods head of wine and spirits moves to Mocktail Beverages

Ed Gerard has left his role of head of wines and spirits at upmarket retailer Harrods to join Mocktail Beverages as global business development director.

Gerard joined Harrods as BWS buyer in 2013 and he was promoted to the head of the department in 2018, while also looking after cigars and pharmacy.

He had now decided to switch to the burgeoning “no and low” category, as he believes it will enjoy phenomenal growth in the years ahead.

Gerard said: “Leaving Harrods after nearly eight years and the wine trade after 19 years was a significant decision but the opportunity to help build a category leading global brand in the Lo & No category was the ultimate catalyst for change.

“I firmly believe that no and low is going to be the fastest growing FMCG category over the next decade which is a huge opportunity for brands operating in this sphere.

“Whilst fine wine and spirits will always have a place in my heart, it is a market that is mature and entrenched in historic practices.

“No and low is still in its infancy and that is really exciting as I see Mocktail Beverages playing a pivotal role in defining the category.”

The Mocktail Beverages range includes a Mockapolitan, Mockarita, Mockscow Mule and Sansgria, all created by award-winning mixologist Ezra Star.

It recently has appointed Craftwork as its UK distributor in a bid to ramp up sales of its premixed alcohol-free cocktails among British consumers.

Three American families joined forces to create the brand after spotting a gap in the market for high-quality, premade mocktails. Star, a Venezuelan bartender who runs Drink in Boston, came up with the recipes.

They have been designed for both on and off-trade channels. In the on-trade, the range helps bartenders speed up service, cut waste, reduce staff training time and deliver consistency. It also makes it easier for consumers to enjoy a well-made cocktail at home by buying the range in the off-trade.

Bill Gamelli, founder and chief executive, said: “We developed a great working partnership with Ed over time as he intuitively saw the vision and understood the changing consumer needs. We are thrilled to have Ed join us as we grow our brand in this exciting growth segment.”