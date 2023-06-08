Global spirits volume sees 5% growth for 2022

The IWSR Drinks Market Analysis reported that the global spirits category grew 5% in volume in 2022, driven by whisky, rum and brandy.

Globally, spirits declined by 2% in volume consumption in 2022, this was mostly due to low-priced baijiu in China.

Cognac saw a 10% volume loss globally, due to declines in its two key markets, the US and China.

Gin is now in long term decline in the UK, and has lost momentum in many of its previous growth markets such as Brazil, South Africa and Australia, while future gin growth will be driven by countries such as the Philippines and Nigeria.

Premiumisation in whisky will be a key growth driver for the overall spirits category, the IWSR reported, with the premium-plus segment forecast to grow by 4% volume CAGR from 2022-2027.

Agave spirits are still seeing demand with an overall category growth of 13% in 2021-2022, driven by performance in the US.

Global beer volumes grew 3% in 2022, due to strong performance in markets including India, Vietnam, Mexico and China, among others. The category is expected to grow at just under 1% volume CAGR in 2022-2027.

The two largest global beer markets, China and the US, will hold back overall growth, due to volume declines at the lower-priced products.

Still wine lost volume in every top 10 market in 2022, the category saw volumes decline 5% in 2021-2022, as growth will remain flat over the next five years. However, sparkling wine has a more positive outlook, forecast to grow 2% volume CAGR 2022-2027.

RTDs grew 2% by volume in 2022, compared to historical growth of 20% volume CAGR in 2018-2021. The category is expected to grow 3% volume CAGR in 2022-2027.

The no-alcohol category grew 8% in 2022, and is forecast to continue to grow, with a trajectory of 7% volume CAGR in 2022-2027.

Mark Meek, CEO, IWSR, said: “As geopolitical and economic turbulence impacts the market, alcohol drinkers are shifting their consumption behaviours. The key trends that have underpinned the industry, such as premiumisation, will evolve as consumers respond to the increased cost of living crisis.

“The industry will, however, still deliver pockets of significant value growth. The pandemic also accelerated the rise of trends such as the at-home occasion and moderation; these behaviours are now here to stay,” Meek added.