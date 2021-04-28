Gonzalez Byass UK appoints Melissa Draycott as managing director

Melissa Draycott will take over from Martin Skelton as managing director of Gonzalez Byass UK in September.

Skelton will take up a new post as chief executive of Casa Pedro Domecq, a joint venture between Gonzalez Byass and Emperador, and will move to Mexico in August.

Draycott spent 20 years with UK supermarket Sainsbury’s, where she worked her way up to senior spirits buyer and then senior wine buyer, before joining Gonzalez Byass.

She has served as sales director at the company for several years, and she will now take the top job later this year.

“I thought I already had the best job in the wine trade, but I am honoured to take over as managing director, leading our talented UK team, and continuing to represent our outstanding winemakers and wines from around the world,” said Draycott, who holds a degree in marketing and business management and a diploma in wine and spirits.

She is also a member of the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino and the Champagne Academy, and a Freeman of the City of London.

Skelton said: “It has been a pleasure to see Melissa and the team grow sales and distribution over her 11 years in the company. She has developed a multichannel wine and spirits business in the UK and will now go on to lead the competent and enthusiastic team of 25.”

Gonzalez Byass UK supplies a wide range of popular brands to the UK, including the full portfolio of Gonzalez Byass sherries, plus Beronia, Champagne Deutz, Jackson Estate and many other famous names.

Group chief executive Jorge Grosse said: “I am delighted that the post had been filled from within Gonzalez Byass, ensuring a smooth transition and continuation of the excellent performance of the UK business.”