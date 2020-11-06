Quintessential Brands promotes James Lousada to chief executive

The former Carlsberg and Accolade Wines boss joined the firm as managing director of its international arm in January 2019. He then became UK managing director, and he has now been promoted to the top job.

Lousada was the general manager for Accolade Wines in Europe from April 2009 to August 2012. He then moved to Carlsberg UK, and worked his way up to chief executive. Lousada had a two-year stint at Conviviality Group before its demise in 2018, and he has now been with Quintessential for almost two years.

He said: “I’m incredibly proud of the way everyone at Quintessential Brands has responded to the challenges we’ve faced this year. The team has worked tirelessly to support our customers throughout the pandemic so far, recognising that what our customers need most from us is agility, flexibility, collaboration and commitment, and that is exactly what we have demonstrated.

“In today’s world, where many operators are looking for category solutions and for guidance on how to respond to the seismic changes this year has brought and their impact on consumer behaviour, Quintessential Brands is very well-placed to help.

“We’re committed to being the supplier that our customers know they can trust to always deliver, be it with innovative product development, first-class customer service or credible, cutting-edge insights and we will continue to prove this as we support our customers through the challenging months ahead.”

Quintessential Group co-founder Warren Scott served as chief executive for nine years, but stepped down to become a non-executive director in April.

The group has also promoted Rob Curteis to group marketing director. Russell Kirkham is now customer marketing director for the UK and EMEA.

Quintessential produces Grenall's, Opihr, Bloom, Thomas Dakin and Berkeley Square gins, along with Dubliner Irish whiskey and several other brands.