Credit: Brett Jordan on Unsplash

Pernod completes wine sale to newly named Vinarchy

01 May, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Pernod Ricard has announced the successful completion of the sale of its portfolio of strategic international wines to Australian Wine Holdco Limited (AWL), effective as of 30 April 2025.

AWL is a consortium of international institutional investors and owner of Accolade Wines, as the merged assets lead to the creation of Vinarchy, a new global wine company.

The move comes as Pernod Ricard looks to focus on premium international spirits and champagne brands.

Pernod Ricard will continue to distribute the portfolio of wines for a few months, in order to facilitate a smooth transition. 

The transaction includes the sale of wine brands including Jacob’s Creek, Orlando and St Hugo from Australia, Brancott Estate, Stoneleigh and Church Road from New Zealand, Campo Viejo, Ysios, Tarsus and Azpilicueta from Spain. 

The business is an integrated platform from vineyard to bottle and includes seven wineries.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: international, wine, ricard, sale, pernod, pernod ricard, wines, portfolio, new global, focus, accolade wines, global wine company, vinarchy, awl, merged assets, assets lead, april 2025 awl, international institutional investors, merged assets lead, new global wine




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson: Why non-alcoholic pricing is right

The pricing structure of non-alcoholic spirits has a high level of elasticity - there’s already a broad spectrum of price points which consumers are trying to navigate.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter