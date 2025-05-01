Pernod completes wine sale to newly named Vinarchy

Pernod Ricard has announced the successful completion of the sale of its portfolio of strategic international wines to Australian Wine Holdco Limited (AWL), effective as of 30 April 2025.

AWL is a consortium of international institutional investors and owner of Accolade Wines, as the merged assets lead to the creation of Vinarchy, a new global wine company.

The move comes as Pernod Ricard looks to focus on premium international spirits and champagne brands.

Pernod Ricard will continue to distribute the portfolio of wines for a few months, in order to facilitate a smooth transition.

The transaction includes the sale of wine brands including Jacob’s Creek, Orlando and St Hugo from Australia, Brancott Estate, Stoneleigh and Church Road from New Zealand, Campo Viejo, Ysios, Tarsus and Azpilicueta from Spain.

The business is an integrated platform from vineyard to bottle and includes seven wineries.