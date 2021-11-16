Pernod Ricard unveils China malt distillery The Chuan

Pernod Ricard has unveiled its new $150m malt whisky distillery called The Chuan in Emeishan, China.

The announcement makes Pernod Ricard the first international spirits and wines group to establish a fully operational malt whisky distillery in China.

With an investment of 1 billion RMB (150 million USD) over a decade, The Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery aims to bring new products and experiences to its consumers and contribute to the sustainable growth of the economy and society.

Philippe Guettat, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia, said: “Our master distiller, Yang Tao has been working with our heritage master distillers in Scotland to bring the most authentic whisky making know-how into China, while leveraging the pristine water source of Emei, renowned for its utmost quality.”

Earlier this month Diageo also revealed plans to build a US$75m malt whisky distillery in Eryuan County in Yunnan Province.

Pernod Ricard said in its press prelease that it aims to establish The Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery as a "cultural icon for Sichuan and China that brings unparalleled sophistication and conviviality".



With the visitor centre set to open in 2023, the distillery aims to draw 2m tourists in its first decade, reinforcing Sichuan’s cultural influence and promoting the local economy.

Guettat added: “From its refined products to design, The Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery will set new standards for single malt whisky and immersive experiences for both Sichuan and China.”