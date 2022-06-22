Elixir Distillers to buy Pernod Ricard’s Tormore Distillery

Elixir Distillers has signed an agreement to buy the Tormore distillery and brand from Pernod Ricard.

The independent whisky specialist, co-founded by owners Rajbir and Sukhinder Singh, made the move to develop Elixir Distillers into a world-leading brand, distiller and bottler.

Sukhinder Singh said: “We are hoping to build on the work that’s been done by Pernod Ricard to bring to life the magic of Tormore and show consumers around the world just what a hidden gem it is. We couldn’t have asked for a better distillery to welcome to the Elixir family alongside our new Islay distillery, Portintruan.

Built in 1960, Tormore distillery is among one of the larger distilleries in Scotland with a capacity of just under five million litres of alcohol per year.

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard said: “The sale of the Tormore brand and distillery follows the recent announcement of our investment behind the Aberlour and Miltonduff facilities, which will increase our Scotch production capacities by 14 million litres of alcohol per annum.”

Tormore distillery has been owned by Pernod Ricard since 2005, with the Elixir Distillers deal including an inventory of aged stock.

Sukhinder and Rajbir added: “Our goal is to establish the reputation of Tormore on the global stage to match the special quality of the whisky. We want Tormore to stand shoulder to shoulder alongside the biggest names in single malt whisky and we plan to release a brand range that Scotland will be proud of.”