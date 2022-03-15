Aber Falls Whisky announces plans for international expansion

15 March, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Welsh whisky brand Aber Falls has announced an international roll-out that will see the brand become available in more than ten countries including Australia, Germany, Denmark, and Canada.

The Abergwyngregyn-based distillery launched its debut single malt in May 2021.

“Aber Falls is the first whisky distillery in North Wales for more than 100 years, and we plan to be here for the next 100 years, too,” said James Wright, managing director at Aber Falls Whisky Distillery.  

“It’s important to create a strong footprint and take people on Aber Falls’ unique journey and as such, we’ll continue to educate the trade and consumers about the Welsh whisky category and how we form part of it. This will be vital in helping drive brand advocacy and repeat purchase – in the UK and beyond.

“This expansion is a long-term strategy for years to come – not months – to see international growth for our brand, as well as an opportunity to promote brand Wales and all it has to offer to key markets around the world.”

As Wales grows as a region within world whisky, Aber Falls and other Welsh distilleries are in collaboration to protect the category through the creation of a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI).

