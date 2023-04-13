The Macallan Folio 7

The Macallan reveals newest instalment to its Archival Series

13 April, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

The Macallan has revealed the next instalment in its series celebrating the classic advertising campaigns of the brand, Folio 7.

The seventh release from The Macallan Archival Series highlights a campaign from 1984, telling the story of a party of scientists who were invited to the distillery to taste The Macallan single malt whisky for the first time.

Euan Kennedy, lead whisky maker, The Macallan, said: “Crafted to pay tribute to the magic and curiosity of The Boffins Baffled advert of the 1980s, Folio 7 is a single malt whisky which reflects the iconic status of the artwork it celebrates.”

First released in 2015, The Archival Series was created to commemorate The Macallan’s print, press and film advertising campaigns of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. By gathering the stories, anecdotes, drawings and photographs that featured as part of the campaigns, the series of individual releases showcases how The Macallan brand grew from a farmstead on the River Spey to what it is today. 

The Macallan Folio 7 has an abv of 43% and is priced at £350. It is accompanied by a booklet commemorating the brand’s vintage advertising, presented in a book-shaped tin. Folio 7 will be available for sale from this month when a ballot opens through The Macallan Online Boutique, as well as from The Macallan Estate Boutique and in selected global travel retail.

