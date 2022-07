Bimmerle KG has taken over the distribution of La Martiniquaise Scotch whisky brand Label 5 Classic Black whisky in Germany.

With high performances in Europe, German distribution comes as a strategic choice for the brand.

Nicolai Benz, CEO of sales at Bimmerle said: “We are pleased to have found a new, internationally active partner in La Martiniquaise. The cooperation is based on great trust and a joint plan for the future.”

The blended scotch whisky is distilled, matured and bottled in Scotland and sold internationally in more than 100 countries.