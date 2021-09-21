Pernod Ricard buys The Whisky Exchange

Spirits giant Pernod Ricard has signed an agreement to acquire The Whisky Exchange from founders Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh.

The Whisky Exchange operates an award-winning ecommerce site along with three luxury retail outlets in London.

Its range includes 4,000 whiskies, 400 Champagnes, 800 Cognacs and Armagnacs, 700 rums, 600 gins, 300 aperitifs, and 400 tequilas and mezcals. It also has a supply business called Speciality Drinks, which services a broad selection of trade accounts.

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and chief executive at Pernod Ricard, said: “E-commerce is a key channel in our long-term strategy. We are thrilled to work with Industry pioneers such as Sukhinder, Rajbir and the whole team to bring The Whisky Exchange to a new step of its development.”

The Whisky Exchange will continue to operate with its current team and structure as a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard.

Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh, who founded the company in 1999, will stay on as joint managing directors after the deal is completed.

They said in a statement: “After more than 20 years building The Whisky Exchange, we are delighted to be joining the Pernod Ricard family and working with them to take the business to the next level.

“The Whisky Exchange and our customers have always felt like a family, and we are looking forward to maintaining this ethos with a partner that shares our values.

Our mission remains the same: to offer the finest range of whiskies and spirits from the best producers around the world, educate and engage with consumers, and support the top on-trade establishments around the UK.”