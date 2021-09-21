Pernod Ricard to acquire The Whisky Exchange

Pernod Ricard has announced the acquisition of online retailer The Whisky Exchange for an undisclosed fee.

The Whisky Exchange was founded in 1999 by Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh and is based in the UK. It has a catalogue of circa 10,000 products, making it one of the biggest online retailers of spirits.

As well as a successful online service the company also has three luxury retail stores in London, and it is also active in private sales and online auctions of rare spirits.

The Whisky Exchange will continue to operate with its current team and structure, with Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh managing the business as joint managing directors.

Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh said in a joint statement: “After more than 20 years building The Whisky Exchange, we are delighted to be joining the Pernod Ricard family and working with them to take the business to the next level.

“Our mission remains the same: to offer the finest range of whiskies and spirits from the best producers around the world, educate and engage with consumers, and support the top on-trade establishments around the UK.”

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, added: “E-commerce is a key channel in our long term strategy. We are thrilled to work with Industry pioneers such as Sukhinder, Rajbir and the whole team to bring The Whisky Exchange to a new step of its development.”