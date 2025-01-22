The OurWhisky Foundation appoints first executive director

The OurWhisky Foundation, the global non-profit supporting women in the whisky industry, has appointed its first executive director ahead of a restructure this year.

Marissa Johnston, former global head of Diageo World Class and Advocacy, has joined the UK-based organisation as executive director.

Johnston said: “With my passion for advocacy and a deep-rooted commitment to empowering women in whisky, I am excited to leverage my experience to drive impactful change. Together, we will foster a vibrant community that supports and uplifts women, creating opportunities and celebrating their contributions. I look forward to collaborating with our partners to elevate our mission and innovate ways to engage and inspire.”

With a background spanning over 15 years in the industry, Johnston has expertise in brand management, advocacy, influencer and experiential marketing.

Further to this appointment, with its mentorship programme now receiving seven times more applications than places available, the OurWhisky Foundation is also transitioning from a global approach into a new regional structure in order to provide more opportunities to women and non-binary individuals in need.

This spring will see the inaugural launch of two chapters: the UK (England, Scotland and Wales) and Ireland (Northern Ireland and the Rep. of Ireland). Each chapter will operate its own mentorship programme alongside regular networking events, workshops and excursions, providing opportunities for those in the industry to connect and learn.

Details about the 2025 mentorship programmes, including application dates, will be revealed later this month, with further regional chapters announced in due course.

Becky Paskin, founder of the OurWhisky Foundation, will assist the team with the restructure and implementation of a new board of directors before transitioning into an advisory and advocacy role.