White Peak auctions inaugural whisky for local charities

White Peak Distillery from Derbyshire, UK, is offering the last opportunity to own a bottle of its sell-out inaugural release of Wire Works Whisky via auction site Whisky Auctioneer.

After its successful launch in February 2022, White Peak has partnered with Whisky Auctioneer to auction the first 12 individually-numbered bottles of Wire Works Whisky, Derbyshire's first ever single malt.

Joe Wilson, head curator and spirits specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, said: “We are sure that these bottles will generate a lot of excitement from our global audience of whisky lovers, offering the opportunity to collect the very first output from such a young and vibrant distillery. To ensure that as much is raised as possible from the auction, we have waived our selling fees and will donate the 10% buyer's commission in addition to the hammer price raised."

The Distillery held back bottle numbers one to 12 of this first release, with a view to auctioning them later in the year to raise as much money as possible for two regional charities, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and The Peak District National Park Foundation.

Claire Vaughan from White Peak said: “We strive to support our local communities, so when we first launched our inaugural single malt, we saw another great opportunity to again give something back. We hoped that the auction proceeds from these first 12 bottles would help contribute to some brilliant regional causes.”

The auction for 12 bottles of Wire Works Whisky goes live on Whisky Auctioneer on 26 August, with 100% of the proceeds going to Derbyshire charities, and will remain open for ten days until 5 September.