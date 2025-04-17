Saga Spirits signs distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s

17 April, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Saga Spirits, a new whiskey company from Wes Henderson, co-founder of Angel’s Envy, has entered into a distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits for its portfolio of whiskey products.

Southern Glazer’s will oversee the distribution of True Story Whiskey, which includes a finished bourbon and finished rye, and Brothers of the Leaf portfolio of bourbon and rye.

“Our partnership with Southern Glazer’s represents a big milestone for Saga Spirits as it gives us access to a trusted network from the leader in spirits distribution,” said Henderson. "My goal is to have True Story and Brothers of the Leaf on shelves across the country, and this agreement is the first step in making that a reality."

Southern Glazer’s will be responsible for distributing Saga Spirits’ portfolio to retailers across the US as the company builds its national presence via a market-by-market strategy. 

