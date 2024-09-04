Saga Spirits Group invests $92m in new Kentucky distillery

04 September, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

US-based Bourbon distiller, Saga Spirits Group, has reportedly announced plans to develop a $92.5 million distillery and tourism centre on 150 acres in Kentucky.

Reports from local publication the Lexington Herald-Leader outline the investment which will see the creation of a visitors centre, tasting room, lodging, restaurant and retail space, as well as improvements to Kentucky Castle. 

Wes Henderson, co-founder of Angel’s Envy Bourbon, which was sold to Bacardi in 2015 for a reported $150 million, and chief executive of Saga Spirits Group will reportedly head up the project.

In addition, Saga has applied for labels for two whiskey products under the brand name True Story.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: distillery, US, spirits, investment, group, creation, spirits group, visitors, kentucky, centre, SAGA, outline, saga spirits, lexington herald, leader outline, herald leader, saga spirits group, room lodging restaurant, centre tasting room, visitors centre tasting, herald leader outline




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter