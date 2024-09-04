Saga Spirits Group invests $92m in new Kentucky distillery

US-based Bourbon distiller, Saga Spirits Group, has reportedly announced plans to develop a $92.5 million distillery and tourism centre on 150 acres in Kentucky.

Reports from local publication the Lexington Herald-Leader outline the investment which will see the creation of a visitors centre, tasting room, lodging, restaurant and retail space, as well as improvements to Kentucky Castle.

Wes Henderson, co-founder of Angel’s Envy Bourbon, which was sold to Bacardi in 2015 for a reported $150 million, and chief executive of Saga Spirits Group will reportedly head up the project.

In addition, Saga has applied for labels for two whiskey products under the brand name True Story.