Uncle Nearest acquires Square One Organic Spirits

23 May, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

US-based whiskey brand Uncle Nearest has announced the acquisition of Square One Organic Spirits.

There will also be a rebranding of Square One Organic Vodka, led by The Formulation Group, which will be unveiled prior to expanding into all 50 states this summer. 

"In 2020, I expressed our vision for Uncle Nearest to not just be a brand, but to become the first spirits conglomerate in America founded by a woman or person of colour," said Fawn Weaver, founder and chief executive of Uncle Nearest. "By entering the vodka market, we're not just expanding our portfolio, we're responding to a consumer call for transparent, culturally connected brands."

Under the new partnership, Square One will maintain its commitment to farm-to-glass production and will introduce a new line of organic, gluten-free expressions.

Last year Uncle Nearest also acquired Domaine Saint Martin, marking Uncle Nearest's entry into the Cognac market.

